Previous
Last day by v_marius
11 / 365

Last day

My neighbor's son came to me, very sick. I wrapped him because he was shaking. I knew he wasn't going to survive, so I took one last photo of him. Feel sorry for him
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Marius Voinea

@v_marius
Photographer on a break here! Cannot believe stil have my account up and running, after more than 5 years. Although my photos were deleted, not...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise