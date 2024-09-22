Sign up
My neighbor's son came to me, very sick. I wrapped him because he was shaking. I knew he wasn't going to survive, so I took one last photo of him. Feel sorry for him
22nd September 2024
Marius Voinea
@v_marius
Photographer on a break here! Cannot believe stil have my account up and running, after more than 5 years. Although my photos were deleted, not...
Photo Details
Album
Voinea_Marius
Camera
Canon EOS 1100D
Taken
22nd September 2024 3:23am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sick
,
sad
,
cat
