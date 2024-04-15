Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
2 / 365
Gratings detail on the cutting matt
A small sample of ship modeling detail again. Gratings were wooden structures used sailing ships to provide ventilation, drainage, and safe footing on the ship's deck.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. My goal is no edit, however I crop to 1:1 often because I...
122
photos
36
followers
78
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Latest from all albums
14
101
102
103
104
105
106
2
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Plan C
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th April 2024 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-47
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I like how you have it sitting on a tilt to the grid of the mat
April 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close