protection by vankrey
Photo 782

protection

There seems to be hundreds of winter peonies all encapsulated in these lovely reed huts throughout the garden of Toshogu in Ueno.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Michael Van Krey

@vankrey
I started my first 365 in January of 2013.
Taffy ace
Such an elegant and aesthetically pleasing way to protect them.
February 23rd, 2020  
