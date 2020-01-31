Previous
Next
wall of saké by vankrey
Photo 783

wall of saké

Famous at Meiji Shrine, Tokyo. The geometry and design of individual makers is so pleasing.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Michael Van Krey

ace
@vankrey
I started my first 365 in January of 2013. Though I am not yet a great 365 community contributed, I appreciate the community deeply...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise