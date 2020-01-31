Sign up
Photo 783
wall of saké
Famous at Meiji Shrine, Tokyo. The geometry and design of individual makers is so pleasing.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Michael Van Krey
ace
@vankrey
I started my first 365 in January of 2013. Though I am not yet a great 365 community contributed, I appreciate the community deeply...
1151
photos
40
followers
65
following
Photo Details
2
2
365
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th January 2020 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
iphone
,
shape
,
geometry
,
tokyo
,
sake
,
harajuku
,
meiji-jingu
,
vankrey
