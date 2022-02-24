Life is like a chess game...

"...Every decision, just like every move, has its consequences. Therefore, decide wisely."



I've just been crushed since morning.



I was hoping for a spring without covid, without stress and worries. And in the morning, the first thing I saw on the news were pictures of frightened civilians crowding the subway hiding from the bombing. Bombing in Europe in the 21st century! I am terrified, sad and angry.

Terrified because the war is terrible. Because no one wins the war, everyone always loses. And ordinary people lose the most. Sad because the consequences for all of us will be severe. It was as if two years of pandemics were not enough for us. And hopefully these are only economic consequences, this will be the lesser evil. And I'm angry. Because humanity does not learn its lessons and repeats the same mistakes.

Prayers for Ukraine! Prayers for peace!