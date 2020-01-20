Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1595
Fort
Someone built a snow fort in our park. This must have taken a lot of time.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
1
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2026
photos
233
followers
102
following
436% complete
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
20th January 2020 12:45pm
Privacy
Public
Shutterbug
ace
That’s a wonderful shot with the light shining through.
January 21st, 2020
