Photo 1596
Offense
Indoor soccer practice.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
2
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2027
photos
232
followers
101
following
1596
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
22nd January 2020 7:09pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Debra
ace
Always love watching the little ones starting out in sports
January 23rd, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Great action shot.
January 23rd, 2020
