Without Trying ... by vera365
Photo 1703

Without Trying ...

Some of us can be cool without even trying. His white little patch (which "romantic" midwives in the German maternity ward called "Oh, look, pigment deficiency!") grew out in corona-times creating streaks of striking highlights.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Vera

