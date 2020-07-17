Sign up
Photo 1703
Get Pushed: Food
My get pushed challenge was "food". Here is a take on food. This is a weird former-doorframe-wall-can-cabinet we inherited when we bought this house. Happy exploring, and yes, I do love artichokes.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
2
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2137
photos
233
followers
100
following
467% complete
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
19th July 2020 11:49pm
get-pushed-416
Vera
ace
@la_photographic
Here is an interpretation of "food"! Thanks for the challenge.
July 20th, 2020
*lynn
ace
great organization!
July 20th, 2020
