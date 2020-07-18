Previous
Telephone Pole by vera365
Photo 1703

Telephone Pole

Short sideways showers made a telephone pole pretty.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Vera

@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
