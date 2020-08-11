Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1727
2nd grade???
At some point this guy decided he is cool and now poses for portraits like a teenager. It's working :) Better on black, I think.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
2
1
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2160
photos
234
followers
100
following
473% complete
View this month »
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
11th August 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
His face actually could be that of a girl but he does have very confident eyes!
August 11th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
superb portrait and i love the mono tones too, bravo vera
August 11th, 2020
