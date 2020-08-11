Previous
2nd grade??? by vera365
2nd grade???

At some point this guy decided he is cool and now poses for portraits like a teenager. It's working :) Better on black, I think.
Vera

Maggiemae ace
His face actually could be that of a girl but he does have very confident eyes!
August 11th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
superb portrait and i love the mono tones too, bravo vera
August 11th, 2020  
