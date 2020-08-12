Previous
Next
Fun Board by vera365
Photo 1728

Fun Board

I picked up a board at Aldi that lets you spell messages movie-theater style. Now we are having fun with it.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise