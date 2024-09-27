Sign up
Previous
117 / 365
Zinnia in the Patch
Day 117 - Zinnia in the Patch
Among the pumpkins, this magenta zinnia caught my eye, its vibrant petals and yellow crown standing out against the autumn backdrop. The soft light highlights every detail, creating a perfect moment of nature's beauty in the patch.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
117
photos
12
followers
14
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Views
0
Album
365
