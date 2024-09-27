Previous
Zinnia in the Patch by veronicalevchenko
117 / 365

Zinnia in the Patch

Day 117 - Zinnia in the Patch

Among the pumpkins, this magenta zinnia caught my eye, its vibrant petals and yellow crown standing out against the autumn backdrop. The soft light highlights every detail, creating a perfect moment of nature's beauty in the patch.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise