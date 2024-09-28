Previous
Tactile Terrain by veronicalevchenko
Tactile Terrain

Day 118 - Tactile Terrain

A close-up I saw of a faux fur-covered wall designed to evoke a topographical map. Black, wavy lines resemble rivers winding through a patchwork of vertical colors, representing different land elevations and terrains.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
