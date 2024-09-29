Previous
Stairway to the Workspace by veronicalevchenko
119 / 365

Stairway to the Workspace

Day 119 - Stairway to the Workspace

This stairway at my new job location showcases a clean, geometric design. The contrast between the sleek metal, warm wood, and abundant natural light creates a dynamic, modern atmosphere, guiding you through the space with both form and function.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise