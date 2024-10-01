Previous
Ripple Reflection by veronicalevchenko
121 / 365

Ripple Reflection

Day 121 - Ripple Reflection

Sunlight sparkles on the rippling water atop a polished square platform, creating mesmerizing patterns. The smooth pebbles below provide a natural contrast, blending light, water, and texture in a captivating moment.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
33% complete

Photo Details

