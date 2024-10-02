Previous
Reflective Swirl by veronicalevchenko
Reflective Swirl

Day 122 - Reflective Swirl

The swirling ripples on the water’s surface create a hypnotic pattern of light and reflection. The mirror-like quality of the water adds depth, capturing both movement and stillness in a single moment.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

