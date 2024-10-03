Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
Tranquil Columns
Day 123 - Tranquil Columns
Three black columns rise from a bed of smooth stones, with water gently flowing down their surfaces. The modern design offers a serene and contemplative focal point in the outdoor space.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
27th September 2024 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
