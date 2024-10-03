Previous
Tranquil Columns by veronicalevchenko
123 / 365

Tranquil Columns

Day 123 - Tranquil Columns

Three black columns rise from a bed of smooth stones, with water gently flowing down their surfaces. The modern design offers a serene and contemplative focal point in the outdoor space.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise