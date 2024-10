Peekaboo Goose

Day 124 - Peekaboo Goose



While taking a walk around a nearby pond, I noticed this Canada goose watching me through the willow leaves, almost as if it was playing a game of hide and seek. The contrast between the soft blue reflections on the water and the vibrant green moss creates a serene setting, while the goose’s curious gaze adds a playful, almost humorous touch to the scene.