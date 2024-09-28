Previous
A tree on the way by vignoli
16 / 365

A tree on the way

I went off with my wife today to find a new place around our hometown, and suddenly, a tree on the way. Yes, I worked a little bit more on post-production (Lightroom), and it became something different. Like that.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Reinaldo Vignoli

@vignoli
I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise