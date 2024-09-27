Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Photo me, please!
He asked to be photographed, so I made his wish a real thing.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Reinaldo Vignoli
@vignoli
I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
15
photos
5
followers
6
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
27th September 2024 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
cute
,
animal
,
pet
,
friend
,
365project
Leave a Comment
