Gray sky throuhg my office window by vincent24
Photo 807

Gray sky throuhg my office window

Raindrops race down my office window, blurring the view of other building in the background.

I wanted the grey sky to take a preeminent part of the photo.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

