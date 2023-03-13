Sign up
Photo 807
Gray sky throuhg my office window
Raindrops race down my office window, blurring the view of other building in the background.
I wanted the grey sky to take a preeminent part of the photo.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th March 2023 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
window
,
reflection
,
weather
,
rain
,
wet
,
city
,
architecture
,
building
,
modern
,
urban
,
mood
,
cityscape
,
atmosphere
