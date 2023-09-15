Previous
Next
Resting under the Palms in Seychelles by vincent24
Photo 825

Resting under the Palms in Seychelles

Two traditional wooden fishing boats sit nestled under the shade of tall palm trees on a pristine beach in Seychelles. The turquoise water laps gently at the shore, and the lush green hills frame the scene in the background.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise