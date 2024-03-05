Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 833
A former Swiss car in Benin
My only photo in a busy day in Bénin….
This cat has the CH sign, meaning it was once in Switzerland… and now in Bénin.
Like me.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1713
photos
53
followers
50
following
229% complete
View this month »
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
0
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
5th March 2024 4:04pm
Tags
car
,
swiss
,
benin
