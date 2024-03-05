Previous
A former Swiss car in Benin by vincent24
Photo 833

A former Swiss car in Benin

My only photo in a busy day in Bénin….
This cat has the CH sign, meaning it was once in Switzerland… and now in Bénin.
Like me.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
