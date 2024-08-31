Previous
Shadows and Stripes: A Child's Wonder by vincent24
Photo 1052

Shadows and Stripes: A Child's Wonder

As I strolled through Darmstadt this afternoon, the vibrant colors of that wall caught my eye. As I was framing my shot, a young girl in a black dress wandered into view.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
*lynn ace
great capture
August 31st, 2024  
