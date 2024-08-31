Sign up
Previous
Photo 1052
Shadows and Stripes: A Child's Wonder
As I strolled through Darmstadt this afternoon, the vibrant colors of that wall caught my eye. As I was framing my shot, a young girl in a black dress wandered into view.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
1
2
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2081
photos
77
followers
79
following
288% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
31st August 2024 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
light
,
street
,
photography
,
colors
,
shadow
,
scene
,
architecture
,
childhood
,
wonder
,
modern
,
moment
,
urban
,
vibrant
,
art.
,
geometric
,
cultural
,
darmstadt
,
9.
,
8.
,
4.
,
5.
,
serendipitous
,
6.
,
7.
,
staatstheater
,
landmark
*lynn
ace
great capture
August 31st, 2024
