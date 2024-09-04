Previous
Red umbrella by vincent24
Red umbrella

The rain comes suddenly as I was driving to work this morning. I took this image through the front window, attracted by this red umbrella passing by.
Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
