Previous
No heads by vincent24
Photo 1055

No heads

A very late “just before midnight” walk to get a proper image for today. After making a few random, my eyes get caught by this mannequin, its great dress and its shadow and few hanging photos. It was dark,,,
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise