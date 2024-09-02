Sign up
Previous
Photo 1054
At the tram stop
I did a short walk this evening and capture that couple waiting for the tram. I took this photo vertically in order to easily couple from a few order persons waiting at the tram stop.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2086
photos
77
followers
79
following
288% complete
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1051
507
1052
456
508
1053
509
1054
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
2nd September 2024 11:16pm
Tags
night
,
photography
,
tram
,
scene
,
couple
,
stop
,
waiting
,
darmstadt
