Reflections of City Life by vincent24
Photo 1058

Reflections of City Life

From outside the tram, I observed Luisenplatz through reflections. The interior lights, passengers, and the bustling square outside merged into a layered composition.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Photo Details

