Photo 1087
Triangular frame for Mount Kazbek
Through the triangular window, Kazbegi’s towering peak stands proudly, framed by the architecture of this mountain cabin. The white-capped summit of Mount Kazbek shines under a clear blue sky,
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
and
,
nature
,
mountain
,
window
,
mount
,
view
,
landscape
,
georgia
,
architecture
,
scenery
,
moment
,
peaceful
,
cabin
,
framed
,
serene
,
contemplation
,
triangular
,
kazbegi
,
kazbek
