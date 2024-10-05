Previous
Triangular frame for Mount Kazbek by vincent24
Photo 1087

Triangular frame for Mount Kazbek

Through the triangular window, Kazbegi’s towering peak stands proudly, framed by the architecture of this mountain cabin. The white-capped summit of Mount Kazbek shines under a clear blue sky,
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Vincent

@vincent24
