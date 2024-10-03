Sign up
Photo 1085
Mirror of the Mountains
In the heart of the Kazbegi region, a hidden lake nestled between towering peaks offered a moment of perfect stillness.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2158
photos
80
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
0
365
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
3rd October 2024 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
mountains
,
serenity
,
georgia
,
lake
,
wilderness
,
sno
,
kazbegi
,
juta
