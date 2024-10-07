Previous
Sunset Silhouettes at 30,000 Feet by vincent24
Photo 1089

Sunset Silhouettes at 30,000 Feet

As I fly home from Georgia cruised at altitude, the cabin was bathed in the warm glow of the setting sun. The golden hour light streamed through the windows, creating a dramatic chiaroscuro effect.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise