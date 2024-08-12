Previous
Contemplation in Green by vincent24
61 / 365

Contemplation in Green

Amid the lush greenery of a community garden on the Tempelhofer Feld, a woman sits quietly, absorbed in her thoughts. The sunlight filtering through the leaves adds a peaceful and reflective mood to the scene.:
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Vincent

Photo Details

