Previous
61 / 365
Contemplation in Green
Amid the lush greenery of a community garden on the Tempelhofer Feld, a woman sits quietly, absorbed in her thoughts. The sunlight filtering through the leaves adds a peaceful and reflective mood to the scene.:
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2038
photos
76
followers
78
following
Photo Details
2
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
12th August 2024 7:41pm
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
garden
,
community
,
feld
,
berlin.
,
tempelhofer
