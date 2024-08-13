Sign up
62 / 365
Silhouettes Under Glass
Photo taken at the Berlin Hauptbahnhof, while waiting for my train. Seeing that light and the geometric pattern of the ceiling, I thought it was a good spot for a contribution to the artist challenge (Alan Schaller).
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
3
1
1
Album#4
RICOH GR III
13th August 2024 2:16pm
light
contrast
silhouettes
shadow.
geometry
berlin
hauptbahnhof
ac-schaller
amyK
ace
Well spotted
August 13th, 2024
