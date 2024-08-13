Previous
Silhouettes Under Glass by vincent24
62 / 365

Silhouettes Under Glass

Photo taken at the Berlin Hauptbahnhof, while waiting for my train. Seeing that light and the geometric pattern of the ceiling, I thought it was a good spot for a contribution to the artist challenge (Alan Schaller).
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Well spotted
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise