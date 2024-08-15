Previous
R0028250 by vincent24
63 / 365

R0028250

A woman gazes towards the light reflecting on a wall, creating a ghostly grid of windows.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise