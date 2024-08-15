Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
63 / 365
R0028250
A woman gazes towards the light reflecting on a wall, creating a ghostly grid of windows.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2047
photos
76
followers
77
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Latest from all albums
1034
451
452
1035
453
63
495
1036
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
15th August 2024 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
shadows
,
minimalism
,
contemplation
,
solitude
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close