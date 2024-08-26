Previous
Ascending by vincent24
Ascending

Photo taken at the train station of Frankfurt international airport. The silhouette of a solitary traveler ascending the escalator caught my eye.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

