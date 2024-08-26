Sign up
Previous
65 / 365
Ascending
Photo taken at the train station of Frankfurt international airport. The silhouette of a solitary traveler ascending the escalator caught my eye.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2071
photos
77
followers
79
following
17% complete
View this month »
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Latest from all albums
502
1045
503
1046
455
504
65
1047
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
26th August 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
silhouette
,
architecture
,
station
,
modern
,
airport
,
escalator
,
journey
,
transit
,
solitude
,
frankfurt
,
traveler
