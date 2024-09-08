Sign up
69 / 365
On the lake
On the lake near Cotonou in Benin, while coming back from Ganvié, fisherman village houses built on the lake
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2100
photos
77
followers
79
following
Tags
channel
boat
passenger
benin
ganvie
cotonou
mike
ace
great camera positioning
September 8th, 2024
