68 / 365
Staircase 3+3
I heavily corrected the geometry of this photo for the staircase and the wall to appear vertical. I also cropped to get only the minimum on the Photo. Not sure I liked the results but I posted it nevertheless.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album#4
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
3rd September 2024 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
architecture
,
geometry
,
staircase
