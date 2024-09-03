Previous
Staircase 3+3 by vincent24
68 / 365

Staircase 3+3

I heavily corrected the geometry of this photo for the staircase and the wall to appear vertical. I also cropped to get only the minimum on the Photo. Not sure I liked the results but I posted it nevertheless.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise