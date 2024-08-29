Previous
Text 2 Image by vincent24
Text 2 Image

Image generation by DALL-E AI.

Using as prompt: Unicorn, fall landscape, river passing by

Asking for a 3x2 landscape format ( I noted that by default, most AI generate square image... which is less common in photography).

For the text-2-image challenge
29th August 2024

Vincent

@vincent24
