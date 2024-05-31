Through the Fog of Absurdity

Sitting inside my car on a cold night, I found myself staring at the fogged-up windshield, the condensation on the glass transforming the streetlights outside into hazy, indistinct orbs of light.



In this moment, the absurdity of life was palpable. Here I was, isolated in a metal box, surrounded by a world going about its business just beyond the glass. Yet, despite the absurdity, there is a strange beauty in the imperfect view, a reminder that sometimes, the most profound moments are found in the simplest of observations.