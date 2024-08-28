Sign up
Previous
Photo 506
Brussels - Gare du Nord
Photo taken during my train trip from Brussels to Frankfurt.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2076
photos
77
followers
79
following
138% complete
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
504
65
1047
505
1048
1049
506
66
Views
0
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
28th August 2024 6:32pm
Tags
train
,
view
,
trip
,
building
,
skyscraper
,
skyline
,
brussels
