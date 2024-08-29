Previous
Solar panel night reflection by vincent24
Photo 506

Solar panel night reflection

Walking out after our BBQ, I noticed how the solar panel of one of our mock-up satellite created an intriguing view of our office building. The mesh pattern framed the illuminated structure. I decided to capture this perspective,
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise