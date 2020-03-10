Sign up
33 / 365
Rainbow 10
No I am not stalking men in orange this week. This chap was so happy to have his photo taken and obviously proud of his litter picking abilities.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
orange
,
workman
,
rainbow2020
