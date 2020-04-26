Sign up
Road Bridge
Living on an Island means to only way on and off is by this road bridge. There is a small foot passenger Ferry at the southwesterly end of the Island but does not run daily and certainly not during Lockdown.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
26th April 2020 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge.
Cazzi
ace
You live in such a beautiful place.
April 26th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
@serendypyty
we are so fortunate especially during this difficult time.
April 26th, 2020
Carol McClelland
ace
Remind me where you live please. Looks like a beautiful place!
April 26th, 2020
