Road Bridge by wakelys
80 / 365

Road Bridge

Living on an Island means to only way on and off is by this road bridge. There is a small foot passenger Ferry at the southwesterly end of the Island but does not run daily and certainly not during Lockdown.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Susan Wakely

Cazzi ace
You live in such a beautiful place.
April 26th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
@serendypyty we are so fortunate especially during this difficult time.
April 26th, 2020  
Carol McClelland ace
Remind me where you live please. Looks like a beautiful place!
April 26th, 2020  
