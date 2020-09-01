Previous
Garden life. by wakelys
208 / 365

Garden life.

Everything in the garden has a distinct autumnal feel. Not so much colour and very little insect and bird activity. We have had a lovely summer on the whole. So pleased to see this Cabbage White butterfly.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Susan Wakely

