210 / 365
Juvenile Goldfinch
It’s a bit of a grey day but spotted this sitting high above the blackberries.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
236
photos
47
followers
66
following
57% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
3rd September 2020 9:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
blackberries
,
goldfinch
