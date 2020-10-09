Previous
Smooth by wakelys
246 / 365

Smooth

Greek yoghurt and honey.
The tripod is really handy at the moment that’s if I can be bothered as it means a bit of faffing! Trying to stick with the October words but in no particular order.
Thank you for all kind comments.
Susan Wakely

Casablanca ace
Wow! Lovely image, want to eat it!
October 9th, 2020  
Spanner
YUM - delicious image. Nice work.
October 9th, 2020  
