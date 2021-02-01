Previous
What a grey day! by wakelys
361 / 365

What a grey day!

Went to a high point to find a view but found low cloud. This is pretty much how it looked.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Loving this black and white view!
February 1st, 2021  
