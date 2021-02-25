Sign up
Photo 385
25. Shape & Texture
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
12
12
Comments
3
365
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
22nd February 2021 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egg
,
for2021
Ingrid
Simple but very effective!
February 25th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Very effective!
February 25th, 2021
Babs
ace
Very clever.
February 25th, 2021
