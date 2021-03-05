Previous
Next
5. Windflower by wakelys
Photo 393

5. Windflower

This is closest that I can get to blue. I took this earlier in the week when it was warm and sunny. Although sunny today it is rather chilly and the Windflowers don’t seem to be in a hurry to wake up today.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise